Mumbai: 60-year-old woman alights from taxi, run over by BEST bus

A tragic incident in Mumbai saw a 60-year-old woman fatally run over by a BEST bus in Worli, highlighting critical concerns about pedestrian safety near public transport.

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Key Points A 60-year-old woman, Vanmala R Sabale, died after being hit by a BEST bus in Worli, Mumbai.

The accident occurred at the ST Office junction when the bus moved as she was alighting from a taxi.

The bus involved was a wet-leased vehicle, but the conductor was a permanent BEST employee.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at Nair Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal bus incident.

A 60-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a BEST bus in Worli area of Mumbai on September 7, Monday, an official said.

The accident, involving a wet-leased bus of the civic-undertaking, took place around 11:25 am at ST Office junction when Vanmala R Sabale was alighting from a taxi while the traffic signal was red, he added.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

"When the signal turned red, her taxi stopped beside the BEST bus, which was operating from Byculla to Lotus. While she was alighting from the taxi, the signal turned green and the bus moved ahead, resulting in Sabale getting run over by the left rear tyre of the heavy vehicle," the official said.

The on-duty BEST conductor immediately shifted the woman, who sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding from the head and ear, to the civic Nair Hospital nearby, where doctors declared her dead at around 12.15 pm, he added.

In connection with the incident, ADM (Worli), ADM (CND), Accident Officer and Wet Lease representative have been posted to the accident site and hospital for further necessary action, a BEST spokesperson said.

Under the BEST's wet lease mechanism, the vehicle is procured from a private contractor. The conductor on board the bus at the time of the incident was a permanent employee of BEST, he added.