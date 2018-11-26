26/11 case: India asks Pak to give up double standards

November 26, 2018 19:20 IST

On the 10th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, India on Monday once again asked Pakistan to give up 'double standards' and expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice.

The External Affairs Ministry said Islamabad has been showing 'little sincerity' in punishing those involved in the terror attack and its planners are still roaming the streets of Pakistan with 'impunity'.

It noted that a former prime minister of Pakistan had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan's soil, a reference to Nawaz Sharif's remarks on the issue.

"We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice," the MEA said.

"This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation," it said.

India also welcomed the US statement Monday calling on Pakistan to uphold UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT)and its affiliates.

A total of 166 people including 28 foreigners from 14 nations were killed in the terror attack carried out by a group of Pakistani terrorists belonging to LeT.

The case, in which seven Lashkar-e-Tayiba members were facing charges of planning and executing the strike, is still being dragged on in a Pakistani anti-terror court. India has been pressing Pakistan to expedite the trial.

"The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. The former prime minister of Pakistan had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan's soil," the MEA said.

In an interview to Pakistani daily Dawn in May, ex-premier Nawaz Sharif had questioned, "Should Pakistan allow militants/non-state actors to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?...Why can't we complete the trial?"

The MEA said Indian missions organised memorial events in the countries whose nationals were killed in the attack.

"It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure," the MEA said.

It said India will continue its efforts to bring justice to the families of the victims and the martyrs.