Toddler, woman killed, 6 injured in Mumbai building fire

A tragic fire in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle area has resulted in two deaths, including a toddler, and six injuries, prompting an investigation into the cause of the devastating blaze.

IMAGE: A fire-damaged portion of a 12-storey residential building, in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A fire in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle area led to two fatalities and six injuries.

The victims include a two-and-a-half-year-old child and a 23-year-old woman.

A fireman was among the injured during the extensive firefighting operation.

The blaze originated on the 11th floor, affecting two flats and spreading across 4,000 square feet.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of this tragic residential building fire.

A toddler and a woman were killed and six others, including a fireman, were injured after a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle area, civic officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted in two flats on the 11th floor of Shanta Bhavan building at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Details Of The Vile Parle Fire Incident

The fire spread to electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit and other household articles in an area of around 4,000 square feet in the two houses, the officials said.

Eight persons, including a fire brigade personnel, were injured and rushed to two hospitals.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child, identified as Abir, and a woman, Ankita (23), were declared brought dead at the Nanavati Hospital, a civic official said.

Five other persons were injured in the incident.

Apart from them, fireman Manoj Sonavane (30) suffered injuries during the firefighting operation. He was taken to Cooper hospital for treatment and later discharged, he said.

After being informed about the blaze, firefighters rushed to the spot, and the blaze was extinguished by 1 am on Wednesday, they said. At least six fire engines, two fire tankers, two jumbo tankers, one quick response vehicle and other fire fighting vehicles were involved in the operation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, they added.