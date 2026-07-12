Multiple landslides block 126 roads in Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall has severely disrupted road connectivity across Uttarakhand, triggering numerous landslides that have blocked 126 roads, including critical national highways, and caused injuries and displacement in Dehradun.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have caused landslides, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has been shut for three days due to a landslide, with restoration ongoing.

A wall collapse in Dehradun injured a woman, leading to seven families being relocated for safety.

A temporary bridge in Dehradun was damaged, but a newly constructed bridge ensured traffic flow.

Other highways like Simli-Tharali-Gwaldam and Tawaghat-Gunji also faced partial damage or blockages, with BRO actively clearing debris.

Road connectivity across Uttarakhand remained severely disrupted on Sunday as landslides triggered by heavy rain blocked 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun injured a woman and forced seven families to relocate.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway also remained shut for the third consecutive day after a landslide at Syanachatti area, with restoration work still underway.

According to the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), a total of 126 roads, including two national highways, have been blocked by landslides across the state.

Dehradun Incidents And Local Impact

In Dehradun's Premnagar area, a temporary bridge built after last year's disaster was damaged in heavy rain early Sunday.

However, officials said traffic was not disrupted as a newly constructed bridge nearby was opened for vehicular movement on Sunday.

The SEOC said a woman was injured after the wall of a building under construction collapsed in the Patharia Pir area due to heavy rain.

She was admitted to a hospital, while seven families living nearby were shifted to safer locations as a precaution.

Highway Blockages And Restoration Efforts

In Chamoli district, a portion of the Simli-Tharali-Gwaldam National Highway was partially damaged by a hill collapse near Narayangarh.

While restoration work is underway, officials said traffic on the route continues to move smoothly.

The Tawaghat-Gunji National Highway remained blocked at Malghat, where the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing debris to restore connectivity.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway at Sayanachatti has remained closed since Thursday following a landslide.

The National Highways Department is engaged in round-the-clock restoration work, clearing debris and boulders while also preparing an alternative route to facilitate the movement of essential traffic.