Multiple casualties feared in fire at Lucknow coaching centre

Multiple casualties are feared as a massive fire in a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow, sparking urgent rescue operations as several people, including students from a coaching or animation centre, are feared trapped inside.

IMAGE: People gather at a building in Lucknow where a major fire broke out, June 22, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points A massive fire erupted at a three-storey commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow, with several individuals, including students, feared trapped inside.

Fourteen fire tenders and a hydraulic platform vehicle have been deployed, and rescue operations are ongoing, with personnel entering the building from multiple points.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak confirmed that some students have been rescued, but eyewitnesses suggest 20-25 more might still be inside, though the exact number is unconfirmed.

The building reportedly housed a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation/coaching centre on the upper floors, with heavy smoke challenging rescue efforts.

Hospitals, ambulances, and medical teams are on standby to provide immediate treatment for any injured individuals evacuated from the building.

Many casualties are feared as a massive fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, with several feared trapped inside, according to eyewitnesses.

"A few casualties are suspected in the incident," a senior health department official at the site told PTI. Visuals showed a youth jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

Officials said the fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the flames.

A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also reached the site.

Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to come out of the building after the fire broke out, while some others were reportedly feared trapped inside.

Deputy CM Pathak said the priority was to safely rescue anyone trapped inside the building.

While the fire department has said fire broke out in a coaching centre, Pathak said it was an animation centre.

"Different figures are coming from eyewitnesses regarding how many people may be trapped. A clear picture will emerge after some time," he said.

Challenges and Ongoing Efforts

Pathak said the fire had broken out at a coaching centre in the building and efforts were being made to rescue all students safely.

"Some of the children have been rescued. Their friends are saying that two-three or three-four children may still be inside. The fire brigade personnel have reached the top floor, but no one has been found inside so far. All rooms and bathrooms have been checked," he said.

He said fire personnel had also entered the building from the adjoining structure after breaking a wall, as heavy smoke was making the rescue operation challenging.

"A proper search operation is underway. Our priority is to take the injured to hospital, ensure their best possible treatment and safely evacuate everyone," Pathak said.

He added that hospitals, ambulances and medical teams were ready and arrangements had been made for treatment of any injured students. The deputy chief minister said the three-storey building housed a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation centre on the upper floor.

Eyewitness Accounts and Casualties

Eyewitnesses said some firefighters entered the building with wet blankets and some injured persons were taken to hospital in ambulances.

PTI witnessed stretchers and body bags were also taken inside the building as flames were brought under control, though smoke continued to pose a challenge.

A woman living nearby who runs a paying guest facility told PTI that there was panic at the spot and some people were claiming that students might still be inside the building.

Visuals from the scene showed firefighting teams wearing safety gear climbing the building using ladders from outside. Another team was seen attempting to enter from the adjoining building of similar height by creating an access point from the upper side, while other teams continued efforts to douse the flames.

Videos showed a youth falling from the first floor of the building amid flames near the railing. People present outside were seen immediately moving him away from the spot. His condition was not immediately known.

A local told PTI, "When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building.

"However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot," he said.

Another local said, "The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside."

The firefighting operation was underway and further details were awaited.