Rediff.com  » News » Mulayam Singh Yadav's Ashes Immersed in Ganga

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Ashes Immersed in Ganga

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 18, 2022 06:13 IST
A week after Mulayam Singh Yadav passed into the ages on October 10, his son Akhilesh Yadav immersed his ashes at Haridwar.

Also present at the ceremony were Akhilesh's wife Dimple, their three children, uncles Shivpal and Rajpal and other family members.

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav carrying his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes waits to board a plane from the Saifai airstrip. His uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav is also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav performs the rituals before immersing the ashes in the Ganga in Haridwar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Ram Gopal Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin and Samajwadi Party general secretary. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A dip in the Ganga after the immersion. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
