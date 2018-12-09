3 terrorists killed outside Srinagar, 5 soldiers injured

December 09, 2018 14:02 IST

Security forces killed three terrorists on Sunday on the outskirts of Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- during an encounter, the Army said.

"Three terrorists have been killed in the Mujgund operation," an Army official said.

He said weapons have been recovered from the site of encounter.

Five security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday evening.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the search party.

While the encounter had stopped during night, the security forces continued to maintain a tight cordon in the area to stop militants from escaping.

The encounter resumed on Sunday morning and in the gunfight, three terrorists were killed, the official said.

Their identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city.

With ANI inputs