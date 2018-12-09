rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 3 terrorists killed outside Srinagar, 5 soldiers injured

3 terrorists killed outside Srinagar, 5 soldiers injured

December 09, 2018 14:02 IST

Security forces killed three terrorists on Sunday on the outskirts of Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- during an encounter, the Army said.

"Three terrorists have been killed in the Mujgund operation," an Army official said.

He said weapons have been recovered from the site of encounter.

 

Five security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday evening.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the search party.

While the encounter had stopped during night, the security forces continued to maintain a tight cordon in the area to stop militants from escaping.

The encounter resumed on Sunday morning and in the gunfight, three terrorists were killed, the official said.

Their identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city.

With ANI inputs

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use