MT El Gaia attack: India reiterates safe navigation in international waters

Search operations were continuing one missing Indian national with the assistance of the Omani authorities, while the Indian embassy remained in close contact with them.

IMAGE: A US Navy sailor runs across the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Arabian Sea, September 11, 2026. Photograph: Reuters/Ed Ou

India on Tuesday reiterated the call for free and safe navigation in international waters and the unhindered flow of commerce through international waterways in the region after the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia came under attack off the coast of Oman, with 13 of the 14 Indian nationals on board rescued while search operations are underway for one missing seafarer.

Key Points Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attack involved a Panama-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals.

He voiced concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian interests in the region, stressing that the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime commerce remain critical.

Jaiswal further called for the restoration of safe maritime movement and the uninterrupted flow of commerce through international waterways in the region at the earliest.

Responding to a question from ANI during the biweekly press briefing in the national capital, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attack involved a Panama-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals.

“Of these, 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for their efforts in rescuing our nationals. One Indian national, a seafarer who was on board the vessel, remains missing,” Jaiswal said.

He added that search and rescue operations were continuing with the assistance of the Omani authorities, while the Indian embassy remained in close contact with them.

He also voiced concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian interests in the region, stressing that the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime commerce remain critical.

“Targeting commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable to us,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal further called for the restoration of safe maritime movement and the uninterrupted flow of commerce through international waterways in the region at the earliest.

“We also urge that free and safe navigation, as well as the flow of commerce through international waterways in the region, be restored at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.

This comes as the United States military on Monday dismissed assertions from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards alleging that an oil tanker collided with a naval mine within the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and rendered inoperable. This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship was in waters off the coast of Oman. The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner," CENTCOM said.

Before the American statement, Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency reported, referencing the IRGC, that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in an explosion and fire onboard. Fars confirmed the vessel involved was the Panama-flagged El Gaia.

The El Gaia corresponds to the vessel subjected to the weekend attack off the Omani coastline. Out of a total crew of 14 Indian nationals, 13 have been rescued, while search operations remain active for one missing Indian crew member.