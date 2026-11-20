An assistant engineer from Maharashtra's state-run power firm MSEDCL has been arrested in Palghar for allegedly demanding a Rs 10,000 bribe to approve new electricity metre connections, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.

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Key Points An MSEDCL assistant engineer, Shrikrishna Samadhan Rajas, was arrested on Friday in Palghar for allegedly demanding a bribe.

Rajas was accused of demanding Rs 10,000 for approving new electricity metre connections.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted verifications on September 22, September 29, and October 22, confirming the bribe demand.

The arrest followed a complaint from a private electrician regarding approval for 15 new connections, which later expanded to 22.

An assistant engineer with state-run power firm MSEDCL was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for approving new electricity metre connections, an official said.

Shrikrishna Samadhan Rajas (51), a Class-II officer serving as assistant engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) at its Achole sub-division in Nalasopara (East) under Vasai taluka, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), said the official.

Bribery Allegations Surface

According to an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release, a 46-year-old private electrician had submitted online applications for new electricity metre connections for 15 consumers in his area.

After the application submission, a wireman had carried out a site inspection and submitted a report to the Nalasopara (East) sub-division office of the MSEDCL for approval, it said.

ACB Investigation And Arrest

The complainant approached the Palghar ACB on September 22, alleging Rajas had contacted him over a WhatsApp call and met him in person, demanding a bribe Rs 7,500 for approving the 15 connections.

During verifications conducted by the ACB on September 22, September 29, and October 22, it emerged the assistant engineer demanded Rs 11,000 to approve a total of 22 new power meters - comprising the 15 earlier applications and seven submitted during verification -- and settled for Rs 10,000 following negotiations, the release stated.

Following the verification of the bribe demand, an offence under the PCA was registered against Rajas on Friday afternoon at the Achole police station and he was placed under arrest, it added.