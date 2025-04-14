HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mrs Pawan Kalyan Prays At Tirupati For Son's Health

By REDIFF NEWS
April 14, 2025 10:22 IST

Anna Konidala, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's wife, worshipped at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and participated in the Srivari Suprabhata Seva on Monday, April 14, morning.

Anna and Kalyan's 8-year-old son Mark Shankar was hurt in a fire at his Singapore school last week. Mark's paternal uncle Telugu movie superstar Chiranjeevi said on Friday that Mark was back in India and recovering from his injuries.

After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered blessings to Anna Konidala at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and temple officials presented her with Srivari Tirtha Prasadam.

 

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy @JanaSenaParty/X

 

 

 

IMAGE: Anna Konidala pays her obeisance to Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala. After a darshan of Sri Varaha Swamy, Anna shaved off her hair as an offering to the Lord.

 

IMAGE: According to Wikipedia, Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen, in September 2013 under the Special Marriage Act in Hyderabad.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

