The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed its first chargesheet in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, identifying an Assistant Section Officer as the alleged mastermind and revealing a whistleblower's role in exposing the scam.

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Key Points The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed its first chargesheet in the MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper leak case on Friday.

Vishveshwar Nakate, an Assistant Section Officer with MPSC, is named as the mastermind for allegedly leaking questions and involving a superior.

The chargesheet details how Nakate typed out 300 questions from the question bank and handed them over to Abhijit Lendve.

A fallout between accused Rutuja Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil led Gaurav to expose the paper leak.

Thirteen accused have been named, with evidence presented against six in this initial chargesheet, and a supplementary one expected in December.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed its first chargesheet in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, naming a section officer as mastermind, officials said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet, running into more than 3,000 pages, was filed on Friday before the special Anti-Corruption Bureau court against six accused including three MPSC officials arrested in August, a release said.

Key Accused Identified

Vishveshwar Nakate, an Assistant Section Officer with the MPSC who had access to the question bank, allegedly leaked the questions and roped in his superior, Abhijit Lendve, Under Secretary of the Commission, to protect himself in case the racket was exposed, the chargesheet claimed.

Nakate was responsible for safeguarding the meta set of the question bank at the MPSC office in Navi Mumbai. He allegedly typed out 300 questions from the set on his laptop, printed them and handed them over to Lendve in the parking area of the Commission's office.

The chargesheet named 13 arrested accused and two wanted persons. While it provided evidence against only six accused, a supplementary chargesheet against the remaining accused was likely to be filed in December, the release said.

All the arrested accused are in judicial custody.

Whistleblower's Role Revealed

The chargesheet also provided details about the alleged fallout between two accused, Rutuja Patil, who secured seventh rank in the examination, and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, who later emerged as a whistleblower.

Rutuja allegedly gained access to the questions before the examination. She wanted to marry Gaurav, but stopped communicating with him after the examination because her parents opposed their relationship and threatened to commit suicide if she continued it, as per the probe.

This angered Gaurav who then exposed the paper leak.

Rutuja's father Amrut Patil, middleman Pravin Patil and MPSC officials Nakate, Lendve and Gopal Marathe are among those named in the chargesheet.

The accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.