Major Breakthrough In MPSC Paper Leak Case

The Special Investigation Team has made a significant arrest in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission drug inspector exam paper leak, apprehending an Assistant Section Officer and bringing the total number of arrests to 13, as investigations continue into the widespread racket.

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Key Points An Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Rohit Koltakke, was arrested on Friday in the MPSC drug inspector exam paper leak case.

Koltakke allegedly obtained confidential question sets from previously arrested MPSC under secretary Abhijit Lendve.

The total number of arrests in the case has now reached 13, including intermediaries and candidates.

The paper leak compromised the integrity of the screening examination conducted by the MPSC on March 22.

Further investigation is underway to uncover financial transactions and the full extent of the racket.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the paper leak in the drug inspector examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) arrested an assistant section officer (ASO) on Friday, taking the total number of those held in the case to 13, an official said.

MPSC ASO Rohit Koltakke, who was held during the day, allegedly obtained the confidential question sets from previously arrested MPSC under secretary Abhijit Lendve, he added.

Key Developments In MPSC Paper Leak

Before him, Mayur Thakare, an intermediary accused of facilitating the illicit acquisition of question sets for candidates, was nabbed on October 12, the official said.

The case stems from a screening examination conducted by the MPSC on March 22 at six centres across the state to fill 154 posts of 'Drug Inspector, Group-B' under the Food and Drug Administration.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that question paper sets were illicitly extracted from the MPSC's 'Confidential Section' and exchanged for financial gain, compromising the integrity of the selection process, the official said.

Apart from Lendve, Koltakke and Thakare, others held include ASOs Vishweshwar Nakate and Gopal Marathe; Pravin Patil, Director of Kautilya Academy; intermediaries Amrut Patil, Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, Sandip Khalate, and Bhairavnath Kadam; as well as examination candidates Rutuja Patil, Sajid Sande, and Vijay Kingar.

Further investigation is underway to track additional financial transactions, identify other potential beneficiaries, and determine the complete extent of the racket, the official said.