MP's third cheetah habitat opens; CM Mohan Yadav releases two felines

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expanded India's ambitious Cheetah Project by releasing two cheetahs, Vyom and Neera, into the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, establishing the state's third dedicated habitat for the big cats.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav release two cheetahs in the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district, October 7, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Dr Mohan Yadav on X

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released two cheetahs, Vyom and Neera, into the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

This marks the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve as the third cheetah habitat in MP, following Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

India's Cheetah Project, launched in 2022, has seen the big cat count reach 60, with two more cheetahs expected at VDTR next month.

The initiative includes community benefits like revenue sharing from sanctuaries and grants for homestay services for villagers.

The presence of cheetahs is expected to boost wildlife tourism and create employment opportunities in Sagar and Bundelkhand.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday released two cheetahs in the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district, marking the expansion of the cheetah conservation project.

Terming it a historic day for MP's wildlife, he said the two big cats have been named Vyom and Neera.

After Kuno National Park in Sheopur district and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur, the tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region will be the third cheetah habitat in MP.

Expansion Of Cheetah Conservation Project

Officials said the cheetahs were released on the concluding day of 'Wildlife Conservation Week'. During the event, Yadav also released the 'Vulture Population Estimation 2026' report and the book "Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve", written in Bundelkhandi.

He said Madhya Pradesh has conducive cheetah habitats.

"This new home for cheetahs has its own unique characteristics. While we care for our wildlife, it is also our responsibility to care for our villagers," the CM said.

In the current year, nearly Rs 80 crore was collected through the sanctuaries in MP, of which Rs 20 crore was distributed to the residents of surrounding villages. "This is their right, as they have been living around these sanctuaries for years," he said.

Community Engagement And Local Development

Yadav said the government is also facilitating homestay services. House owners in the buffer zone of Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR) can rent their property for homestays. Further, the government is also providing these villagers with a grant of Rs 2-3 lakh, he said.

The CM said India's Cheetah Project was launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 and today the big cat count has reached 60.

He said two more cheetahs would be brought in to VDTR next month. These four will further expand their family, he said.

"It is said that cheetahs never conflict with humans. They live very lovingly. Now you will be living with them; you will enjoy it," he said.

India's Cheetah Project: Growth And Vision

The CM also talked about vultures, saying MP has the highest number of these carrion-eating birds.

"Our state also has the highest number of tigers in the entire country. Unique species of turtles have been released in the rivers here. Gharials were released in the Chambal River, and crocodiles in the Narmada River," he said.

Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said, "Pappu doesn't understand anything. Today is such a good time. The world is looking at India with hope, but those who have lost power are doing whatever they want in their pursuit of it."

Talking to reporters later, Yadav said the cheetahs released on Wednesday have been named Vyom and Neera.

"Madhya Pradesh has become an excellent example of the revival of a species that had become extinct in Asia. The cheetah population has grown from eight to 60. This will strengthen the ecosystem. Our tourism will develop. Today, where we have released cheetahs, tigers already exist there," he added.

Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve: A Secure Habitat

The VDTR, also known as the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, is Madhya Pradesh's largest tiger habitat, spanning about 2,339 square kilometres across Sagar, Damoh, and Narsinghpur districts.

Established in 1997, the area was designated a tiger reserve on September 20, 2023, after being integrated with the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, officials said.

The area is home to diverse wildlife species, including tigers, leopards, chital, sambar, nilgai, and bears, and is also important for conserving the endangered Indian vulture species, they said.

Special arrangements have been made on approximately 439 hectares for the protection and adaptation of cheetahs. A secure habitat equipped with modern enclosures (bomas) and other facilities has been created.

The Forest Department has ensured the safety, regular monitoring, and health care of the cheetahs. Additionally, a safe and conducive ecosystem has been developed for other wildlife in the area (VDTR), they said.

According to the officials, the presence of cheetahs will boost wildlife tourism in Sagar and Bundelkhand, creating new employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.