'MPs offered Rs 50cr': Raut's big claim amid Sena-UBT split buzz

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has ignited a political firestorm by alleging that Maharashtra MPs are being offered a staggering 'Rs 50 crore' to defect, challenging dissidents to resign their seats amidst swirling rumours of an imminent split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Sanjay Raut alleged that some Maharashtra MPs are being offered Rs 50 crore to switch sides, with Rs 15 crore purportedly delivered upfront.

Raut challenged any Shiv Sena-UBT MPs considering defection to first resign from their parliamentary seats, as they were elected on the party's 'mashal' symbol.

The Sena-UBT has initiated legal measures, issued a whip for a parliamentary party meeting, and written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the situation.

Raut claimed Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar was pressured with a favourable verdict in his father's murder case if he joined another group.

The party leaders asserted that 'buying and breaking' elected representatives poses a significant threat to democracy and the Constitution.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered "Rs 50 crore" to switch sides and challenged dissidents to quit, amid heightened speculation of an imminent split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Holding a press conference in New Delhi, Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena-UBT MPs won't remain quiet if the party split is replicated, a reference to the rebellion in 2022.

Out of the nine Sena-UBT Lok Sabha members, only three -- Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje -- attended the press conference.

Allegations of 'Buying' MPs

Raut said an "important person" had informed him late Tuesday night that efforts were underway to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra.

"I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," the Rajya Sabha claimed.

He, however, said the party had no official information about any split and that reports about some MPs breaking away were being learned through the media. "If parties are broken in this manner, there is no meaning left in fighting elections," he said.

Challenge to Dissidents and Legal Action

Raut asserted that all the MPs in question had been elected on the Sena-UBT's "mashal" symbol under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, and "nobody has the right to betray that mandate".

Warning of a strong response, he said Maharashtra and Sena-UBT workers would not remain silent if there was a repeat of the events that led to the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022.

"If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," he said.

Raut, who is camping in Delhi following the crisis in the Sena-UBT, further said the party had initiated legal measures and issued a whip ahead of a meeting of its parliamentary party scheduled for Thursday.

He said party leaders had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to act strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Party's Stance and Future Steps

Sawant said none of the MPs had officially informed the party about any decision to leave and that all reports were emerging from the media and social media.

Desai said the party's faith in its MPs remained intact, but legal safeguards were being put in place as a precaution.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leaders alleged that the practice of "buying and breaking" elected representatives posed a threat to democracy and the Constitution.

"We have no official information about any split. We are hearing these reports through the media and reacting to them," the three Sena-UBT leaders maintained.

One MP took Sai Baba's oath four times, another swore in the name of Goddess Bhavani, others swore on their children and mothers, saying they would remain with us, Raut said, referring to Sunday's meeting of Sena-UBT parliamentarians with Uddhav Thackeray.

"We spent our blood and sweat for these MPs. We gave them tickets and whatever financial help we could. If such reports are true, they should deny them," he said.

These MPs have been elected because of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, he asserted.

"We have issued a whip and convened our parliamentary party meeting. We have also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Buying and breaking elected representatives is against democracy and the Constitution," he said.

A legal battle will follow. It is not so easy. Anyone thinking that a few people can gather and settle matters through money is mistaken, Raut said.

Pressure on Dharashiv MP

Alleging pressure on Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Raut said the verdict in the 20-year-old murder case of the MP's father was scheduled on Wednesday.

"He (Nimbalkar) was allegedly told that if he wanted a favourable verdict in the murder case of his father, he should join their group," Raut claimed, noting the verdict is now likely to be pronounced on Saturday.

"If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy? Tomorrow's parliamentary party meeting will reveal the situation. Everyone has been invited and everyone should attend," Raut said.

The Sena-UBT leader further said, "Whatever the party has given us, we cannot forget. Balasaheb Thackeray treated us like sons and Uddhav Thackeray has always treated us like brothers."