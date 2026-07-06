MP's Hindu-inclusive Waqf Board sparks political row; Cong moves SC

Leaders of the ruling BJP expressed satisfaction over the decision, saying it should not be viewed through the prism of religion, as the Waqf Board is not limited to mosques.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurates the Integrated Farming System Unit and Multi-Layer Farming System Unit at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, July 6, 2026. Photograph: @CMMadhyaPradesh X/ANI Photo

Congress leaders on Monday termed the reorganisation of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board with the inclusion of two Hindu members as "inappropriate" and said they would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday reorganised the state Waqf Board, adding two Hindu members.

he new board, formed under Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to appoint Hindu members.

Sanwar Patel has been appointed chairman of the ten-member Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, and Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava have been included as Hindu members.

Congress MLA Arif Masood, speaking to reporters in Bhopal, said the matter related to the Waqf Act is already pending in the SC and a final decision is yet to be given.

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, expressed satisfaction over the decision, saying it should not be viewed through the prism of religion, as the Waqf Board is not limited to mosques.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday reorganised the state Waqf Board, adding two Hindu members.

The new board, formed under Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to appoint Hindu members.

Sanwar Patel has been appointed chairman of the ten-member Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, and Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava have been included as Hindu members.

Congress MLA Arif Masood, speaking to reporters in Bhopal, said the matter related to the Waqf Act is already pending in the Supreme Court and a final decision is yet to be given.

He said such appointments should not have been made until the final decision of the apex court.

"In such a situation, the Madhya Pradesh government's reorganisation of Waqf Board and inclusion of non-Muslim members is inappropriate and raises several legal questions. We will approach Supreme Court and challenge the formation and appointment of the Waqf Board members," he said.

Speaking to PTI Videos, former minister and senior Congress leader PC Sharma criticised the BJP for appointing Hindu members to the Waqf Board, alleging the ruling party has no issues other than "Hindu-Muslim" and "India-Pakistan."

He said this step was taken to divert public attention from the theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the allegations against Chief Minister Yadav.

State minister Vishwas Sarang said it was heartening that Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to enact the Waqf Act 2026 and include two Hindu members.

Congratulating Chief Minister Yadav and the Waqf Board chairman, he said this would have far-reaching and positive consequences. Regarding the objections from Congress leaders, he said, "This is not about including any non-Muslim in the mosque committee; the Waqf Board is separate. It is surprising to view this through the lens of religion. The Waqf Board isn't limited to mosques; its scope is much broader."

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said only those who have encroached upon Waqf lands should be offended.

He said, "The Waqf Board's land belongs to India, and everyone talks about the Ganga-Jamuni culture. It's part of the country's culture. It's land to be given to the poor. Waqf land hasn't been named after any mullah or cleric."

He said Hindu members of the Waqf Board will also be committed to the welfare of the poor.

Sharma said, "Muslims shouldn't be bothered by this; those who were embezzling Waqf property will definitely be bothered."

The Waqf Board is a statutory body established to manage and protect Waqf properties in the state.

Its main function is to maintain records of Waqf properties, monitor their use and income, protect them from illegal encroachments, and ensure their use for religious, educational, and social welfare purposes.