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How A YouTuber's Lavish Lifestyle Led To A Rs 1 Lakh Theft In MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 14:29 IST

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Madhya Pradesh YouTuber Rachna Gurjar, known for her lavish online presence, became the victim of a Rs 1 lakh theft, with police suspecting her social media posts may have inadvertently aided the criminals.

Key Points

  • YouTuber Rachna Gurjar's home in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, was robbed of goods worth nearly Rs 1 lakh.
  • Police suspect the thieves targeted her after she publicly shared videos of her luxurious lifestyle on social media.
  • Stolen items included four rings worth Rs 90,000 and a carton of Red Bull drink.
  • Police have recovered a motorcycle near the crime scene, providing crucial clues for the investigation.
  • Gurjar has vowed to continue speaking out until the culprits are apprehended.

Thieves stole goods worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from the home of a YouTuber, who gained popularity on social media by sharing videos of her "lavish" lifestyle, in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police official said on Wednesday. The official said the police have found some clues that may lead to the arrest of the thieves soon.

Police Investigate YouTuber's Lavish Lifestyle Theft

According to the police, the theft took place on June 5 at YouTuber Rachna Gurjar's house in Mohani Khyavada village, within the jurisdiction of the Narwar police station. Narwar police station in-charge Vinay Yadav told PTI that a motorcycle was recovered near the victim's home, which provided some important clues. He said the two-wheeler's chassis and registration number are different. It appears to have been brought from the neighbouring Guna district.

 

Yadav said, "The accused will be arrested soon, and the entire case will be solved after that." Citing the FIR, he said the complainant mentioned the theft of items, including four rings, worth Rs 90,000. According to the police, a carton of Red Bull drink worth nearly Rs 8,000 was also stolen from Gurjar's house.

Gurjar is known to share on social media videos of her luxurious home, expensive furnishings, gold and silver jewellery, and flashy lifestyle. Police suspect that the thieves carried out the crime by conducting a recce of the house based on information available on social media.

Following the incident, Gurjar shared a clip on social media, saying she would continue to raise her voice on this issue until the thieves are arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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