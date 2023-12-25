News
Rediff.com  » News » MP: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in

MP: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 25, 2023 17:07 IST
A total of 28 Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including party heavyweights Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government as part of the cabinet expansion on Monday.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders after taking oath as ministers in Bhopal, on Moday. Photograph: ANI on X

Meanwhile, 18 leaders, including Pradumna Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silavat, Edal Singh Kasana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Property Uike, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Kashyap and Rakesh Shukla took oath as cabinet ministers.

 

Six leaders were inducted as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) namely Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lekhan Patel and Narayan Pawar.

Moreover, Radha Singh, Dilip Ahirwar, Pratima Bagri, and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as state ministers.

On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP secured a victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
