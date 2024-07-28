MP: Video of drunk teacher at govt school triggers probe

A video of a teacher coming to work in an inebriated state at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district surfaced on social media, prompting the authorities to order a probe, an official said on Sunday.

Please note, the image is only for representation. It is in no way connected to the actual incident. Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters

The purported video shot by villagers on Saturday showed a teacher, allegedly drunk, at a government primary school in Shankargarh village in Beohari block.

Talking to PTI, district education officer (DEO) Phool Singh Marapachi said he received the video of the teacher, Udaybhan Singh Nat, on social media.

Block education officer (BEO) HL Pendro has been directed to probe the incident, he said.

The official said that action would be taken against the teacher after the probe report arrives on Monday.