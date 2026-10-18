MP truck accident: CM orders removal of CSP, suspension of 8 cops

The CM instructed to review security arrangements to prevent similar incidents and stressed that negligence in matters concerning public safety would not be tolerated.

IMAGE: One of the bereaved family members sheds tears following the Sheetla Mata Mandir truck accident, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of a city superintendent of police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel over alleged negligence following a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior that claimed 14 lives.

Key Points Yadav said instructions had been issued to take action against the personnel and conduct a detailed investigation to fix responsibility.

He said security arrangements would be reviewed to prevent similar incidents.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a truck loaded with paddy lost control while descending a steep slope and ran over devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple

In a post on X, Yadav said instructions had been issued to take action against the personnel and conduct a detailed investigation to fix responsibility.

“Taking the negligence in the incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior seriously, instructions have been issued to immediately remove the CSP from his post and suspend three station house officers, one traffic inspector, one head constable, and three constables, along with ordering a detailed investigation into the incident, so that responsibility can be fixed and strict action ensured against the guilty. The safety of all citizens is paramount,” he wrote.

He further said security arrangements would be reviewed to prevent similar incidents and stressed that negligence in matters concerning public safety would not be tolerated.

“To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, the security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety,” Yadav added.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

The death toll rose to 14 on Sunday, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18 and 10 men. Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.

The accident has also triggered anger among victims' families, who have alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts. The district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri.