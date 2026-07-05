MP to build missiles as Adani launches Rs 2,500-cr defence unit in Shivpuri

The unit will create direct and indirect employment opportunities, including for local people, while small and medium enterprises in the region will have the opportunity to connect with the defence production supply chain.

IMAGE: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during the foundation stone laying of defence manufacturing plant being established by Adani Defence and Aerospace, in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, July 5, 2026. Photograph: @JM_Scindia X/ANI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a defence manufacturing plant in Shivpuri district.

Key Points The unit, comprising a missile complex, a composite propellant complex and a TNT complex, is being set up by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group.

The unit will create direct and indirect employment opportunities, including for local people.

CM Yadav said July 5 is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh as it will now play a major role in the nation's defence sector.

The unit, comprising a missile complex, a composite propellant complex and a TNT complex, is being set up by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, at a cost of about Rs 2,500 crore, said officials.

It will provide new impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of industrial development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns, the officials said.

The unit will create direct and indirect employment opportunities, including for local people, while small and medium enterprises in the region will have the opportunity to connect with the defence production supply chain, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said July 5 is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh as it will now play a major role in the nation's defence sector.

Missiles manufactured in Shivpuri will penetrate the enemy's homes and destroy them, he said. They will travel long distances and fall in the enemy country, enhancing India's honour and respect, Yadav added.

"The land of Chambal has been demonstrating its power for centuries. The brave warriors, army soldiers, officers, and citizens of this place risk their lives to protect the country on the border. Today, a new chapter of defence is beginning from Shivpuri," he asserted.

Yadav said that now new employment opportunities will be available here, adding the project will employ approximately 5,000 people.

"A few days ago, a cement factory of Adani Group was inaugurated in Guna. This is transforming the entire Gwalior-Guna region. Today, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly developing. Development is taking place in every sector," Yadav added. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, also Lok Sabha MP from Guna, said new history is being written.

"Lord Shiva is the god of determination, power, and victory. Therefore, the foundation stone of Lord Shiva is being laid in Shivpuri. A new history, a new dawn of nation-building, a new history of national service is dawning. A self-reliant India is being created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Whenever the nation faces war, weapons and ammunition will be sent from Shivpuri, he said, adding that these, made due the hard work of the youth here, will tear the enemy apart.

Asserting that India's prestige has risen under Modi's leadership, Scindia said that in times of crisis, the world looks to the country with hope. He also praised Yadav, saying the MP Chief Minister has earned the trust of investors.

Adani Group's Karan Adani and Jeet Adani also took part in the foundation-laying ceremony.

Jeet Adani said it was a special day as mission-ready missiles will be manufactured in Shivpuri.

"Madhya Pradesh is developing at the fastest pace. As a result of Yadav's hard work, this state is moving forward on the path of progress. The Adani Group is investing in several districts. This investment is not just in a project, but in the people of Madhya Pradesh and their future," Adani said.

This project will employ 5,000 people in Shivpuri, he added.

Jeet Adani also said that the group will invest Rs 110,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. This investment will be made in sectors such as pumped hydro storage, cement, mining, logistics, and thermal energy, and the goal is to provide approximately 120,000 jobs in the state by 2030, Adani informed.

Before the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister and Scindia inspected the weapons, missiles, and other defence equipment on display.

During the event, Yadav and Scindia also inaugurated and performed the ground-breaking ceremony for development projects costing Rs 211.29 crore.