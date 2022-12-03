News
Rediff.com  » News » MP school teacher suspended for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

MP school teacher suspended for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 03, 2022 18:55 IST
A government school teacher has been suspended for attending the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the supporters during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher with a primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25, a day after he took part in the yatra.

The issue came to light after his suspension order surfaced on social media.

 

"Kannoje was suspended for violation of service conduct rules and attending a political rally. He had sought leave citing important work, but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event," Assistant Commissioner N S Raghuvanshi of the Tribal Affairs Department said.

As per the order, Kannoje violated service conduct rules by attending Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by a political party on November 24.

Meanwhile, state Congress media department chairperson K K Mishra in a tweet said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has allowed employees to take part in the shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but suspends a tribal, Rajesh Kannoje, for gifting 'tir-kaman' (bow and arrow) to Rahul Gandhi during a non-political march.

The yatra, which arrived in Madhya Pradesh on November 23, will enter Rajasthan on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'We are here to bless Rahul Gandhi'

'We are here to bless Rahul Gandhi'

'We Will Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra'

'We Will Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra'

