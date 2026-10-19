Patwari Dies By Suicide, Sons Found Strangled In Car

A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh sees a patwari die by suicide, followed by the discovery of his two sons' bodies, showing signs of strangulation, inside a locked car near a railway station, prompting a police investigation into the mysterious deaths.

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Key Points A patwari, Ajay Dhakad, allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Pipariya railway station on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of his two sons, Shivam and Samarth, were found later the same day inside a locked car in the station's parking area.

Preliminary examination of the children's bodies showed marks on their necks consistent with strangulation.

Ajay Dhakad had reportedly brought his sons to Pipariya on the pretext of watching a film.

Police are currently awaiting post-mortem reports to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths.

A patwari allegedly died by suicide after placing his head on the tracks in front of a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, while the bodies of his two sons were later found inside a car near a railway station, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the children and the reason behind the man's alleged suicide were not clear.

Patwari's Tragic Death And Discovery Of Sons

Ajay Dhakad, who was posted as a patwari (revenue official) at Udaipura in Raisen district, jumped in front of the Sanghamitra Express near Pipariya railway station around 2.30 pm on Sunday, Pipariya Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ashish Kumar Pawar told PTI.

The impact severed his head from the body, and railway police collected his remains in two parts from the tracks, Pawar said.

The bodies of Dhakad's sons, identified as Shivam and Samarth, were found around 6 pm inside a locked car in the station's parking area, said the patwari's uncle, Pratap Singh Dhakad.

Investigation Into The Mysterious Deaths

According to Pawar, the children's bodies were found between the seats, covered with a bedsheet. A preliminary examination showed marks on their necks consistent with strangulation, the official said.

Police were awaiting the post-mortem reports, he added.

Ajay Dhakad was a resident of Aliganj village in Bareli, Raisen district.

His uncle said the family began searching for the children after learning of Dhakad's death, and their bodies were later found in the car near the railway station.

Shivam and Samarth were studying in class 6 and 9, respectively, he said.

"Ajay Dhakad had brought the boys to Pipariya on the pretext of taking them to watch a film, but the family later received news of the deaths," he added.