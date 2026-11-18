Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken decisive action, ordering the suspension of six police officers, including an ASP, following a viral video showing alleged misconduct and threats to plant ganja on a couple in Seoni.

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Key Points An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) allegedly threatened to plant ganja on an adult couple at a Seoni hotel.

CCTV footage of the incident, believed to be from November 13, went viral, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's intervention.

CM Yadav ordered the immediate suspension of six police officers, including the ASP and SDOP, on Wednesday, citing indiscipline and misconduct.

The hotel owner accused the police of extortion, claiming they were being targeted for not paying a demanded amount.

The Chief Minister emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct within the police force, ensuring a thorough investigation.

A senior police officer allegedly threatened to implicate an adult couple staying at a local hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district by planting ganja on them, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order the suspension of six cops on Wednesday.

Viral Video Prompts CM's Swift Action

CCTV footage of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra threatening the couple, believed to be from November 13, went viral on social media, eventually reaching the CM, who said misconduct in police uniform was unacceptable.

Officials said a dispute arose between the police and the hotel owner regarding the couple. The woman was allegedly pressured to call her family, and when she refused, the youth with her was told ganja would be planted in his bag.

With the video drawing severe criticism of the police, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana sent a proposal to CM Yadav seeking the suspension of Mishra and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Chanchalesh Markam.

The CM said indiscipline and misconduct in police uniform are unacceptable under any circumstances, and that discipline, accountability, and dedication are paramount within the police force.

"Following prima facie evidence of suspicious conduct in the viral video incident in Seoni, I have ordered the immediate suspension of six police officers, including the ASP and SDOP, and an impartial and thorough investigation of the matter," he wrote on X.

Yadav said every personnel responsible for maintaining law and order in the state is expected to perform their duties with responsibility, dignity, and discipline.

He said, "Under the zero-tolerance policy for misconduct, strict action will be taken against the culprits."

Allegations Of Threats And Extortion

The alleged video, believed to be from November 13th, shows ASP Mishra, SDOP Markam, station in-charge Satish Tiwari, and several other police officers.

In the video, Mishra is seen asking the couple to call their family members at home, and when they refuse, he allegedly suggests bringing ganja and planting it in the boy's bag.

A day before the video involving the couple surfaced, another CCTV clip from the same hotel had gone viral, showing police station in-charge Satish Tiwari threatening the hotel manager with closure of the establishment.

Sanodia claimed they were being targeted for not receiving the demanded amount.

Speaking to reporters about the latest incident, hotel owner Sanjay Sanodia accused the police of extortion. He alleged that the Kotwali police station in-charge had demanded money from him before the incident, following which he made a partial payment.

Sanodia claimed that the hotel was being targeted because he had not paid the full amount demanded.