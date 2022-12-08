News
MP police arrest author of controversial book from Pune hospital

MP police arrest author of controversial book from Pune hospital

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 12:51 IST
Dr Farhat Khan, the author of a controversial book, was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

IMAGE: Students lodging a complaint against Dr Farhat Khan over her book with the Indore police. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The book named Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.       

 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has alleged the book being taught to law students has highly objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the RSS.

”The controversial writer, Farhat Khan, was arrested in Pune when she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital there,” Mishra told reporters in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

Authorities have also started a probe into complaints related to another book and if any objectionable content is found, then it will also be linked with the same case, the minister said without elaborating.

On December 3, the Indore-based college's LLM student and ABVP leader Lucky Adiwal (28) filed a complaint against author Khan, the book's publisher Amar Law Publication, principal of the institution Dr Inamur Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig in the matter.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

