Man Kills Brother Over Mother's Care, Buries Body In MP

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his elder brother over a dispute concerning their ailing mother's care, subsequently burying the body to hide the heinous crime.

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Key Points A 32-year-old man was arrested in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday for allegedly killing his elder brother.

The fratricide occurred during a quarrel on November 5 over the care of their ailing mother.

The accused bludgeoned his elder brother with a stick, leading to his death the following day.

To conceal the crime, the accused buried the body in a pit dug inside a room behind their house.

Police exhumed the victim's body after suspicious relatives alerted authorities, leading to the arrest.

In a chilling case of fratricide, a 32-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday for allegedly bludgeoning his elder brother to death during a quarrel over the care of their ailing mother and burying the body, police said.

Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

The victim's body was exhumed from a pit dug inside a room behind their house in Shakarkhedi village under Bhikangaon police station limits after suspicious relatives alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the accused, an official said.

According to police, the brothers had quarrelled on November 5 over caring for their ailing mother. During the altercation, the accused, Poonam Bare, allegedly attacked his elder brother, Santosh, with a stick, leaving him seriously injured.

When Santosh died the following day, the accused allegedly dug a pit in a room and buried the body to conceal the crime.

He also threatened the children in the family with death if they revealed the incident to anyone, the official said.

On the direction of Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma, a team from the Bhikangaon police station searched the house, dug up the spot and recovered the body, he said, adding that further probe is underway.