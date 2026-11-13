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Man Dies After Friend Feeds Him Bomb Disguised As Rasgulla In Deadly Prank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 22:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, saw a man die after his friend allegedly fed him a country-made bomb disguised as a 'rasgulla' in a prank gone horribly wrong.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man died in Dindori district after consuming a country-made bomb disguised as a 'rasgulla'.
  • His friend allegedly fed him the explosive as a joke, which detonated in his mouth.
  • The incident occurred at around 8 pm on November 10.
  • The friend, Rambhagat, has been booked under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act.

A man died in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh after his friend fed him a country-made bomb resembling a 'rasgulla', which exploded in his mouth, a police official said on Friday.

Details Of The Deadly Prank

The incident took place at around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters.

 

"Rajendra (35) was served a country-made bomb, which resembled a rasgulla, by his friend as a joke. The bomb exploded in his mouth when he chewed it. He was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he died," Nagpure said.

The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu gave him this country-made bomb, he added.

Rambhagat has been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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