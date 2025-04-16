HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP hospital where fake cardiologist performed fatal surgeries loses licence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: April 16, 2025 17:42 IST

The Madhya Pradesh health department on Wednesday suspended the licence of Damoh-based Mission Hospital, where 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients, an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Damoh district's chief medical and health officer Mukesh Jain said the hospital's licence expired on March 31, 2025, and its management had applied for renewal in December last year.

 

The application for renewal was returned to the management after some shortcomings were found in the hospital, he said.

Jain said the hospital was told to apply again within seven days after removing the shortcomings.

"The hospital failed to resubmit the application within the stipulated time. So, the licence of Mission Hospital has been suspended till further orders," he told reporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
