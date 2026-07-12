MP horror: Robbers gang-rape tribal woman, mutilate her private parts

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped and severely injured during a home invasion, prompting the opposition Congress to demand a high-level SIT probe into the heinous crime.

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Key Points A 40-year-old tribal woman in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly gang-raped and severely injured during a robbery at her home.

Police investigations suggest a wooden object was inserted into her private parts, causing serious injuries, and a search for the culprits is underway.

The Opposition Congress, led by MLA Vikrant Bhuria, has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

The Congress also called for the strictest punishment for the accused and financial assistance for the victim, who has undergone surgery.

The incident has sparked concerns over the safety of women and tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh.

A 40-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by robbers who broke into her house in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, and sustained serious injuries after they pushed a wooden object into her private parts, police said on Saturday.

The woman has been referred to a hospital in Indore for treatment, an official said.

The incident prompted the opposition Congress to demand a probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Police Investigate Horrific Attack

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh told PTI over the phone that five to six men entered the woman's house in a village within the jurisdiction of the Bori police station on Friday night, and two of them raped her.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a wooden object was inserted into her private parts," Singh said.

The woman sustained injuries to her private parts, which have been confirmed by doctors, he said.

The official said investigators had recovered some evidence from the crime scene but declined to share details as the probe was underway.

He said the robbers fled with silver ornaments and a mobile phone from the woman's house.

"Prima facie, it appears that the individuals entered the house with the intention of committing robbery, though all angles are being investigated," Singh said.

Police have launched a search to trace the intruders, he added.

Political Outcry And Demand For Justice

Jhabua MLA and chief of the Congress' tribal wing Vikrant Bhuria visited the woman at the Indore hospital. Quoting doctors, he said the woman had undergone a successful surgery.

The lawmaker alleged that some eight masked men raped the woman, describing the incident as "shameful".

He said the incident raised serious questions over the safety of women and tribals in the state.

Bhuria demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav constitute an SIT to investigate the case and ensure the accused received the strictest punishment.

He also sought financial assistance from the state government for the woman, saying she had already lost her husband.