Gwalior High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email Referencing Diljit Dosanjh Concert

A bomb threat email targeting the Gwalior High Court, which also mentioned Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert, has prompted heightened security and a police investigation across Madhya Pradesh.

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Key Points The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court received an email threatening a bomb explosion.

The email also referenced singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled in Indore on November 15.

Police have increased security at the High Court and are investigating the email's origin.

Similar threats were previously sent to three schools and the Indore Mayor's office regarding the concert.

Despite the threats and a ban on some of his songs, Diljit Dosanjh confirmed on Tuesday that the concert would proceed.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench has received an email threatening a bomb explosion while referring to singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled in Indore on November 15, police said on Tuesday.

The email, sent to the High Court's website, threatened to blow up the Gwalior High Court building and also contained threatening remarks about the concert and certain organisations, City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain told reporters.

Police On Alert Amidst Investigation

"Police are on alert and security at the High Court premises has been strengthened. Police in Indore and Bhopal are also assisting us," Jain said.

Police teams were investigating the origin of the email and trying to identify the sender, he said.

Earlier, three schools and the Indore Mayor's office had received similar threats over the concert. The schools had been warned against sending their students to the event. Police searched the schools and found no explosives on their premises, a senior official said.

Amid the threats, Dosanjh on Tuesday said the concert would certainly take place.

The concert was also in news after Dosanjh's four popular songs -- "Patiala Peg", "5 Tara Theke", "Jeb Vicho Feem", and "Jatt Fire Karda" -- were barred from being performed at the concert over concerns that their alleged promotion of alcohol and violence could impact children and others.