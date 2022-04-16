News
MP Harbhajan pledges RS salary for farmers' daughters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 16, 2022 14:34 IST
Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

 

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Harbhajan has always been associated with various philanthropic activities throughout his playing days.

Th 41-year-old Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket in December last year, was one of the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party for the upper house in March this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
