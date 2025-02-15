HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP: Groom dies on horse during wedding procession

MP: Groom dies on horse during wedding procession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 15, 2025 20:26 IST

A 26-year-old man collapsed and died on a horse during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, an official said on Saturday.

Unrelated image, used only for representation. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The incident occurred on Friday night and a video capturing the man's last moments surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The goom was identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress. 

 

District hospital's civil surgeon Dr RB Goyal said family members rushed Jat to the medical facility but he was already dead by the time.

The groom, a resident of Soonswada village, possibly died due to a heart attack, he said.

The video shows Jat, dressed in traditional attire, going towards the stage on a horse. He slowly leans forward and becomes unresponsive.

A relative tries to dismount him from the horse but Jat collapses before that.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
