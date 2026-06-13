Why Villagers Attacked Forest Anti-Encroachment Team In MP

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, five forest department personnel were injured when villagers allegedly attacked an anti-encroachment team, leading to four arrests and a police investigation.

Key Points Five forest department personnel were injured during an anti-encroachment drive in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

Villagers allegedly attacked the team with sticks and stones, damaging government vehicles and equipment.

Police arrested four individuals within hours of the incident in Bhil Aamla village.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Five forest department personnel were injured after a group of villagers allegedly attacked an anti-encroachment team during a drive in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Saturday, police said.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

Villagers Attack Anti-Encroachment Team

The incident occurred in Bhil Aamla village under Kamalapur police station limits, where the forest department team had gone to remove encroachments on the forest land. According to officials, 20 to 25 villagers gathered at the site during the operation and attacked the forest personnel with sticks and stones, which disrupted the drive.

Government vehicles and an earthmoving machine deployed during the operation were damaged during the violence, they said. Five forest department employees sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment, officials said.

A police force rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack and brought the situation under control. Police teams later conducted searches in Bhil Aamla and nearby villages and arrested four accused within four hours of the incident, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Officials said the role of other persons involved in the incident was also being investigated and further legal action was underway.