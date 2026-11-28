The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing has registered eight FIRs against accountants and others in Jabalpur for allegedly orchestrating a massive Rs 8.68 crore GST input tax credit fraud by manipulating firm data and generating fake bills.

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Key Points Madhya Pradesh EOW registered eight FIRs against two accountants and others for a Rs 8.68 crore GST input tax credit fraud on Saturday.

The accused allegedly manipulated data and generated fake GST bills for eight medical and business firms in Jabalpur.

They gained trust, accessed firm data via screen-sharing software, and obtained OTPs to file fraudulent GST returns.

Between March 1, 2022, and December 26, 2025, they allegedly transferred inflated ITC figures and turnover to their own firms.

The FIRs name Ashish Kotwani, Nikhil Kotwani, Ashok Kotwani, Jasmeet Kotwani, and Yogesh Sahu under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing has registered eight FIRs against two accountants and others for allegedly manipulating data and generating fake GST bills to fraudulently claim input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 8.68 crore from eight medical and business firms in Jabalpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The FIRs were registered on Friday on the complaints of Deepanshu Dixit, proprietor of Mahadev Pharma, and seven others, the EOW said in a press release.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraud

"The accused gained the complainants' trust and accessed data from their computers through screen-sharing software. They obtained unauthorised access to the firms' MARG accounting software data and also collected one-time passwords (OTPs) sent to the complainants' mobile phones in the name of filing GST returns," it said.

Between March 1, 2022 and December 26, 2025, the accused allegedly conspired to manipulate the firms' bills and electronic records without any actual purchase or sale of goods or genuine business transactions, the EOW said.

The accused allegedly transferred the complainants' ITC figures and inflated turnover to firms owned by themselves and kin, causing a financial loss of Rs 8,68,30,286 to the complainants, the EOW said.

Investigation And Accused Identified

The complaints were lodged by Dixit, proprietor of Mahadev Pharma, and Mohan Ambwani, proprietor of ST Drug House, along with six others.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Swarn Jeet Singh Dhami of the EOW's Jabalpur unit conducted the inquiry, which included examination of an investigation report and evidence obtained from the State Tax (GST) Department.

The FIRs name Ashish Kotwani, proprietor of Unique Trade and Company and an accountant; Nikhil Kotwani, proprietor of Nikhil Enterprises; Ashok Kotwani, proprietor of Madhushree Metal; Jasmeet Kotwani, proprietor of Mahakal Metal; and accountant Yogesh Sahu, the release said.

The cases were registered under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340(2) (using forged electronic records) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further investigation is underway, the release said.