Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Removes OSD Amidst Rs 1 Crore Bribery Scandal

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has removed his Officer on Special Duty, Deepam Raichura, amidst serious allegations of a Rs 1 crore bribe linked to liquor contracts in Bhopal, prompting an immediate probe.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda removed his OSD, Deepam Raichura, on Friday.

Raichura faces allegations of accepting a Rs 1 crore bribe for facilitating liquor contracts in Bhopal during 2024-25.

The allegations were made by Mohit Gogiya, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, who is accused in a Rs 930 crore fraud case.

Gogiya's purported statement to the Enforcement Directorate claims Raichura helped secure approval for a fake fixed deposit receipt and facilitated unlicensed liquor sales.

Devda has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities, while Raichura denies the accusations, stating they are fabricated.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Friday removed his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Deepam Raichura, after allegations surfaced that the latter accepted a Rs 1 crore bribe linked to liquor contracts in Bhopal while serving as an assistant excise officer.

Probe Ordered by Deputy CM

Devda also ordered a probe into alleged irregularities.

Devda, in a press statement, said he learnt about the alleged irregularities through newspaper reports.

He said Raichura was currently his OSD but had served as an assistant excise officer in Bhopal during 2024-25, when the alleged irregularities took place.

Allegations from Fraud Accused

The allegations were made by Mohit Gogiya, who is accused of cheating around 200 people of nearly Rs 930 crore through businesses linked to nightclubs, restaurants and real estate. He is currently lodged in a Punjab jail.

Gogiya, a Bhopal resident since 2023, was arrested by the Delhi Police in November 2025.

According to Gogiya's purported statement, a copy of which is being circulated on social media, Raichura allegedly took Rs 1 crore in exchange for facilitating liquor contracts for two shops in Bhopal's TT Nagar area in 2024-25 in the name of one Jaswant Kumar.

Specifics of the Bribery Claim

The allegations against Raichura are contained in a purported statement Gogiya gave to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Gogiya is an accused in an alleged fraud involving more than Rs 900 crore and linked to nightclubs, restaurants and luxury real estate in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

The statement alleges that Rs 50 lakh was paid in cash, while the remaining Rs 50 lakh was transferred to a bank account linked to a hotel near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhopal. Gogiya claimed the account belonged to a friend of Raichura.

Gogiya also alleged that Raichura helped secure approval for a fake fixed deposit receipt (FDR) submitted as a bank guarantee for the liquor contracts and facilitated the sale of liquor without a licence at the shops.

The purported statement says a woman introduced Gogiya to Raichura, who then connected him with another person who handled the work. It alleges that this man received Rs 50 lakh cash payment at a flat on Hoshangabad Road. Two businessmen have also been named in connection with the alleged supply and sale of liquor without a licence.

Raichura Denies Accusations

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the social media post containing the allegations.

A media outlet quoted Raichura as denying the allegations and saying he had not received any notice from an investigating agency.

"Whatever is being said linking my name to Gogiya is fabricated. I may have met him as a licence holder when I was posted as Assistant Excise Commissioner in Bhopal. The allegations of bribery against me are false," he said.

Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams have conducted searches in connection with the alleged fraud, and Gogiya's properties have been frozen.

PTI's attempts to contact Devda and Raichura by phone failed. Neither returned the calls after receiving SMS messages.