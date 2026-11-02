Gurugram Police Uncover Major Interstate Illegal Arms Supply Network

Gurugram police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate illegal arms supply network, apprehending four individuals and confiscating 13 illegal pistols and 27 magazines intended for distribution across the Delhi-NCR region.

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Key Points Gurugram police busted an interstate illegal arms supply network, arresting two individuals travelling from Madhya Pradesh to deliver weapons.

Authorities seized eight illegal pistols and 16 magazines from the recently arrested suspects, bringing the total to 13 pistols and 27 magazines.

The arrested individuals had been involved in illegal arms trafficking for approximately four years, earning Rs 7,000 commission per weapon.

The network was exposed following earlier arrests on October 29, which led police to the Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police are continuing investigations to identify the main arms supplier and locate the suspected illegal weapon manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Gurugram police busted an interstate illegal arms supply network, arresting two people who travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Gurugram to deliver weapons, officials said.

Authorities seized eight illegal pistols and 16 magazines from their possession.

Interstate Arms Network Busted

According to the police, the arrested individuals had been involved in illegal arms trafficking for approximately four years, earning a commission of Rs 7,000 per weapon supplied.

They arrived in Gurugram by bus with the illegal weapons, intending to distribute them across the Delhi-NCR region but were apprehended before they could complete the delivery, police said.

Unravelling The Supply Chain

This network was exposed following the arrest of Deepak and Rahul in Sector 112, Bajghera, on October 29. The police recovered five illegal pistols, 11 magazines, and a car from their possession.

Subsequently, both accused were placed on a five-day police remand for interrogation. During questioning, essential information about the source of the arms was gathered, leading the police to the Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, police added.

Following this lead, a team from the Crime Branch in Sector 40 arrested two more suspects near GD Goenka University on the Sohna-Gurugram Road on Sunday, seizing eight more pistols and 16 magazines.

The arrested individuals were identified as Durgesh and Narendra, hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

Modus Operandi Of The Traffickers

During interrogation, it was revealed that Durgesh and Narendra were affiliated with a person involved in manufacturing illegal pistols in Khargone district. They maintained contact with the arms manufacturer and were responsible for purchasing, transporting, and supplying illegal weapons.

The suspects admitted to having previously supplied five pistols and 11 magazines to Deepak and Rahul, who had already been arrested in this case, in exchange for money, police stated.

"They once again travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Gurugram carrying 8 illegal country-made pistols and 16 magazines, which were to be further supplied in the Delhi-NCR region. The police team arrested the accused before they could deliver the said consignment of weapons. They used to travel from Madhya Pradesh to Gurugram by bus carrying illegal weapons and further supply them across the Delhi-NCR region. They were involved in this illegal activity for the last 4 years and used to receive a commission of Rs 7,000 per weapon for supplying illegal arms", a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

Ongoing Investigation And Seizures

Overall, Gurugram police have arrested four individuals in connection with this case and seized a total of 13 illegal pistols and 27 magazines.

"During the investigation, efforts are being made to identify and arrest their main arms supplier, locate the suspected illegal weapon manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, establish the actual source of the weapons and identify other individuals involved in this illegal trade", the spokesperson added.