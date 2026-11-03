MP Cop Murder Accused Injured While Trying To Flee Custody

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh was tragically killed by a truck smuggling illicit liquor, leading to the arrest of three individuals, one of whom was injured during an alleged escape attempt from police custody, as authorities intensify their search for the absconding driver.

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Key Points An accused in the murder of a police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was injured on Tuesday while allegedly trying to escape police custody.

The police officer, SHO Dilip Puri, was killed on Monday after being crushed by a truck laden with 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on the Indore-Betul Highway.

Three individuals, Rahul Jaiswal, Vijay Rao, and Keram Singh Changod, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Changod, who was injured, was arrested for arranging the truck, driver, and cleaner for the illegal liquor smuggling.

Police have expanded their investigation to Gujarat to track down the absconding truck driver, Gajendra alias Akku Rawat.

One of the accused arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer, who was crushed by a truck carrying illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, was injured while allegedly 'trying to escape' from police custody, a police officer said on Tuesday.

After his arrest, several videos of the accused surfaced showing him limping with the help of police personnel as his right leg was plastered. He appears in a video in a wheelchair.

Details Of The Escape Attempt

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Soumya Jain told reporters that Keram Singh Changod, a resident of Alirajpur district, was arrested on charges of arranging a truck, driver and cleaner for smuggling illegal liquor.

After the arrest, on Monday, police had taken Changod to verify the crime scene and the vehicle during which he tried to flee from the spot in which he fell and sustained injuries, Jain said.

The ASP said the police provided treatment to the injured accused.

The Tragic Incident

Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri was killed, and a constable was injured while trying to intercept a truck laden with 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on Indore-Betul Highway on Monday.

Puri had gone to the highway after receiving information about illicit liquor smuggling and had tried to question the driver of a truck parked near a roadside eatery. The driver allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the truck's rear wheel ran over the cop.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

Police have so far arrested Rahul Jaiswal, Vijay Rao, and Changod.

Police officials said Jaiswal is accused of operating a network of illegal liquor smuggling from Timarni in Harda district to Gujarat, while Rao had allegedly confessed to working for Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, police produced the three accused in a Dewas district court, which remanded them to police custody till November 10 on the plea of the prosecution.

According to police, Puri stopped a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of liquor and attempted to question the driver, but the driver drove the truck onto a road divider to escape from the police.

Puri was crushed after the rear wheel of the vehicle passed over him.

Police have expanded their investigation across the state and neighbouring Gujarat to track down the absconding driver, officials said on Tuesday.

A police team has been sent to Gujarat, where the truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat is suspected to be hiding.