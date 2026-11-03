MP Police Expand Hunt For Driver After Cop Killed In Illicit Liquor Bust

Madhya Pradesh police are intensifying their statewide and Gujarat-spanning hunt for the absconding truck driver responsible for the tragic death of SHO Dilip Puri, as they work to dismantle a sophisticated illicit liquor smuggling network.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A policeman, SHO Dilip Puri, was killed on Monday while trying to intercept a truck carrying 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on the Indore-Betul Highway.

Police have arrested three individuals, including alleged kingpin Rahul Jaiswal, and are searching for the absconding truck driver, Gajendra alias Akku Rawat, in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The investigation aims to expose and dismantle an illegal liquor smuggling network operating between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Licences of three liquor shops linked to the network have been suspended, and an assistant district excise officer and two constables have also been suspended.

Smugglers use various methods, including secret compartments and rural routes, to transport illicit liquor into Gujarat.

A day after a policeman was killed while trying to intercept an illicit liquor-laden truck in Madhya Pradesh, police have expanded their investigation across the state and neighbouring Gujarat to track down the absconding driver, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigation Widens After Tragic Death

Police have arrested three persons, including the alleged kingpin of a bootlegging ring, and a team has been sent to Gujarat, where the truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat is suspected to be hiding.

Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri was killed, and a constable was injured while trying to intercept a truck laden with 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on Indore-Betul Highway on Monday.

Puri had gone to the highway after receiving information about illicit liquor smuggling and had tried to question the driver of a truck parked near a roadside eatery. The driver allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the truck's rear wheel ran over the cop.

Key Arrests And Network Uncovered

Police have so far arrested Rahul Jaiswal, who manages a liquor shop, Keram Singh Changod, and Vijay Rao, and have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of each absconding accused, officials said.

"We will completely expose the illegal liquor smuggling network, which stretches from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat. To do this, we are connecting all the links to reach its members," Dewas Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra told PTI.

Efforts are being made to gather as much scientific evidence as possible in the case of the police station in-charge who was crushed to death by a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor, he said.

Search For Absconding Driver

Police teams have been sent to Alirajpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Dewas, and Indore districts in search of truck driver Rawat, as he has previously lived in these areas, officials said.

Police are gathering information about the driver's relatives and contacts, and a team has also been sent to Gujarat on suspicion that he may be hiding in the neighbouring state, they said.

Smuggling Tactics And Official Action

According to the police, Jaiswal is accused of operating the illegal liquor smuggling network from Timarni in Harda district to Gujarat, and Keram Singh provided the truck to Rawat for the smuggling.

Vijay Rao has reportedly admitted to working for Jaiswal, they said.

An official said that licences of three liquor shops operating in Harda district in the name of Patendra Jaiswal, who is linked to the liquor smuggling network, have been suspended.

Apart from this, an assistant district excise officer and two constables have been suspended, he said.

Cases of attempts to smuggle illicit liquor into the 'dry state' Gujarat through the border districts of western Madhya Pradesh continue to emerge, officials said.

Smugglers build special secret compartments in trucks, containers, and tankers, and often, the liquor cartons are concealed in consignments of animal feed, grains, cement, vegetables, or other goods to evade law enforcement agencies, they said.

Officials said when there is heavy security on the main highways, illicit liquor consignments are smuggled through unpaved, rural, and interior routes.