MP Congress breaks into 'Jai Bajrang Bali' chants to celebrate Karnataka win

Congress workers chanted 'Jai Bajrang Bali' and 'Jai Shri Ram' and danced to drumbeats in Bhopal on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Congress party supporters celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Karnataka Assembly polls, at PCC headquarters, in Bhopal, May 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some of them also carried pictures of Lord Hanuman as party workers and leaders assembled at Indira Bhawan, the state Congress office, and distributed sweets, threw gulal powder and burst firecrackers.

After the Congress manifesto in Karnataka promised to take action against extremist organisations and referred to the Popular Front of India as well as the Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that any action against the Bajrang Dal was tantamount to an insult to “Bajrang Bali”, another popular name of Lord Hanuman, and raised chants of “Bajrang Bali Ki Jai” at rally after rally.

Assembly elections are due in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year.

“The BJP government in Karnataka that thrived on 40 per cent commission has ended. Now the time for the end of the BJP government in MP where 50 per cent commission raj has flourished is drawing closer," said KK Mishra, head of the state Congress's media department.

Congress workers took to the streets to celebrate the victory in Karnataka in other parts of the state too.