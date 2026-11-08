Cemetery Land Dispute Leads To Violent Clash In Shajapur

A violent dispute over cemetery land in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Sunday led to 26 injuries, highlighting escalating tensions in local land conflicts.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A violent clash occurred on Sunday in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, over cemetery land.

More than 25 persons were injured, with 26 confirmed injuries across two groups.

The incident involved stone-pelting, assaults with sticks, and reported "sounds of firing".

The dispute began when Ilyas Ali was stopped by Dilshad while offering prayers at a grave.

Police brought the situation under control and booked 39 persons from both sides.

More than 25 persons were injured in a clash over cemetery land in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Sunday, with both groups involved indulging in stone-pelting and assaults with sticks amid "sounds of firing", police said.

Details Of The Violent Confrontation

The incident took place in Tapka Basantpur village, around 12 km from Shujalpur town and 60 km from the district headquarters, late morning, they added.

Trouble started after one Ilyas Ali went to offer prayers at his father's grave and was stopped by a person identified as Dilshad, which triggered an argument, Shujalpur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nimish Deshmukh told PTI.

The dispute soon escalated, with a large number of people from both sides gathering at the spot and pelting stones and attacking one another with sticks amid sounds of firing, the SDOP said.

"Twenty-six persons were injured. Of these, 11 belonged to one group and 15 to the other. A large contingent of police brought the situation under control and shifted the injured to the hospital," he said.

Shujalpur City police booked 39 persons based on complaints filed by both sides, Deshmukh said.