MP Cabinet clears UCC Bill; covers marriage, inheritance, live-in relations

The MP cabinet has officially approved the draft UCC bill, setting the stage for its introduction in the state assembly's monsoon session, aiming to bring uniformity in personal laws while excluding tribal communities.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (middle) addresses a cabinet meeting at Jagdishpur, in Bhopal, July 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill for introduction in the monsoon session.

The proposed UCC bill excludes the tribal community and covers aspects like marriage, live-in relationships, adoption, and inheritance.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated the legislation is a significant step towards women's empowerment and social harmony.

A committee led by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai drafted the bill after extensive public consultation.

The bill aims to provide equal legal status for all children born through marriage, live-in relationships, adoption, surrogacy, and ART.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announcing that it will be introduced during the state assembly's monsoon session beginning on July 20.

The proposed bill, which excludes the tribal community, covers diverse aspects, including marriage, live-in relationships, adoption, and inheritance.

Addressing reporters after the special cabinet meeting held in Jagdishpur on the outskirts of the state capital, Yadav described the legislation as an important step towards women's empowerment.

He stated that about 80 per cent of Muslim women and 40 per cent of Muslim men supported the bill before the committee formed to draft it.

The marriageable age for men is 21, and for women 18, he said, adding that marriage registration is mandatory under the UCC.

Yadav further called on all political parties to rise above party politics and support the bill, which aims to strengthen social harmony, women's empowerment, and national unity.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Left parties presented their views before the committee, the Congress, which sees every issue from a Hindu-Muslim and vote bank perspective, has abstained from doing so, he claimed.

Yadav said that the legislation provides for equal legal status for all children born through marriage, live-in relationships, adoption, surrogacy, and ART (assisted reproductive technology).

Key Provisions and Support for Madhya Pradesh UCC

A government-appointed committee, constituted to draft a Uniform Civil Code for Madhya Pradesh and headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted its report to the chief minister recently, recommending that Scheduled Tribes (adivasis) be excluded from the purview of the UCC.

The high-level panel was tasked with studying the prevailing systems related to various personal and family matters, such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and live-in relationships.

Accordingly, the committee prepared a draft in accordance with the social, cultural, and economic conditions of Madhya Pradesh.

The panel has worked towards ensuring gender equality, ensuring various ceremonial practices remain unaffected, respecting prevalent customs and practices, and constitutional provisions and public policy, a statement earlier said.

The Drafting Committee's Mandate and Recommendations

The chief minister said that the bill will be introduced in the five-day monsoon session of the legislative assembly, which begins on Monday.

The committee's report has been divided into three sections, with the first part containing its recommendations, followed by a draft of the proposed bill, and the third comprises the public consultation report.

The first section, with 10 chapters, has the committee's recommendations, which analyse laws and traditions prevalent at the international, national, and state levels and provide suggestions.

In the second part, the panel has presented a draft bill, which it prepared after taking into account the laws and regulations applicable in Madhya Pradesh. The proposed bill is made up of four parts, 404 sections, and seven schedules.

The third section contains a public consultation report providing a detailed account of the suggestions received through district, state, and website campaigns.

The committee received over 9.58 lakh suggestions, which have been analysed question-wise, by gender identity, and community.

Structure of the UCC Report and Public Engagement