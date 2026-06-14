How MP ATS Uncovered Inter-State Radicalisation Network

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has expanded its probe into a suspected inter-state online radicalisation module, arresting three individuals across three states allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based operative using encrypted platforms.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested three individuals in an inter-state radicalisation module probe.

Arrests include Mohd Faraz (Bhopal), Nayeem Abdullah Qureshi (UP), and Mohd Shakir (Rajasthan).

The module allegedly used encrypted online groups, handled by a Pakistan-based operative, for radicalisation and recruitment.

Central intelligence agencies provided initial inputs leading to the arrests and ongoing investigation.

Electronic devices and extremist digital material have been seized as the probe continues to ascertain the network's extent.

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad's (ATS) probe into a suspected inter-state radicalisation module on Sunday expanded with two more arrests from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, taking the total number of persons held in the case to three, a top official said.

The first arrest in the case was Bhopal resident Mohd Faraz (35), whom the MP ATS picked up from the city's Qazi Camp area on Friday, he said.

Inter-State Arrests And Online Radicalisation

The latest arrests include Nayeem Abdullah Qureshi (38) from Nanauta in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district and Mohd Shakir (34) from Alwar district in Rajasthan, bordering Haryana, the official said. Qureshi was arrested Friday night in a joint operation involving the MP ATS, Uttar Pradesh ATS, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and central intelligence agencies. Shakir was taken into custody early Sunday by MP ATS teams, said the official, requesting anonymity.

Sources said a fourth suspect was being tracked in another state, and an arrest could follow soon. The arrested men were allegedly part of a closed online group handled by a Pakistan-based operative through encrypted messaging platforms. The case came to light after central intelligence agencies shared inputs about online groups allegedly being used by overseas handlers to radicalise and recruit individuals, they added.

Probe Reveals Online Links And Seizures

Investigators claimed that Faraz, a graduate employed at a private homoeopathic clinic, had been in contact with members of the alleged network and was being influenced through online channels. Faraz and Qureshi have been sent to ATS custody until June 16, while Shakir has been remanded till June 20, sources said.

According to investigators, Qureshi had allegedly introduced Faraz to the online group around two years ago. The two had studied together at a madrasa in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, they added.

The agency has seized electronic devices and digital material, including extremist literature and videos allegedly shared through the online group, they said. They said the probe is continuing to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged network, its links and any possible plans discussed among its members.