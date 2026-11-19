Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh is set to attend his grandmother's cremation in Amritsar on November 21 under stringent security, marking his first return to Punjab from Dibrugarh jail in over three-and-a-half years.

IMAGE: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh will be flown to Amritsar under tight security on November 21 to attend his grandmother's cremation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jailed MP Amritpal Singh will be brought to Amritsar on November 21 for his grandmother's cremation.

He has been granted three-hour custody parole by an Amritsar court for the cremation.

Police are implementing tight security measures and planning the route to ensure law and order.

Singh's grandmother's mortal remains were kept until he could attend the last rites.

He will participate in the collection of ashes and 'bhog' ceremonies on November 22 and 23 via video conferencing.

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh will be flown to Amritsar under tight security on November 21 to attend his grandmother's cremation, with police planning his route and deployment of personnel to ensure law and order during his three-hour custody parole, officials said on Thursday.

Singh, the Khadoor Sahib MP and chief of Waris Punjab De, is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. He will be brought to his native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district to attend the cremation of his grandmother Charan Kaur (84), who died on November 8 following a prolonged illness.

Security Preparations For Amritpal Singh's Visit

"We are making adequate arrangements. We are looking at the traffic route and putting in place other security arrangements. We are planning the route to the cremation site to ensure law and order is maintained," Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh told reporters.

The police have also met the family members and are making arrangements to ensure compliance with the court's conditions, he said, adding that the force would be deployed as per requirements.

Court Grants Custody Parole For Cremation

A court in Amritsar on Tuesday granted Singh three-hour custody parole to attend the cremation on November 21. The court directed the Punjab government to ensure his physical presence at Jallupur Khera village from 12 noon to 3 pm, subject to the conditions laid down in its November 13 order.

Sources said Singh would be flown to Amritsar via Delhi, where a police team would escort him to the village and take him back.

It will be more than three-and-a-half years since Singh returned to Punjab from Assam, where he has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Arrangements For Last Rites And Subsequent Ceremonies

The court had initially granted him three-hour custody parole on November 14, but he could not be brought to Punjab as authorities expressed their inability to make arrangements at such short notice. His legal team subsequently moved a fresh plea.

Singh's grandmother's mortal remains have been kept at the family's native village, with the family deferring the cremation until he could attend the last rites.

The family has scheduled the cremation for November 21, the collection of ashes for November 22 and the 'bhog' ceremony for November 23.

The court also directed the Punjab government to ensure Singh's participation in the collection of ashes and 'bhog' ceremonies on November 22 and 23 through video conferencing.

Amritpal Singh's Legal History And Election Victory

On February 23, 2023, Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, stormed Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar and clashed with police while trying to secure the release of his aides detained there.

He was arrested on April 23, 2023, following a month-long manhunt and subsequently detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

After his detention under the NSA ended on April 22 this year, he was arrested again on April 23. He continues to remain lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate and won from Khadoor Sahib.