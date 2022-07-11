News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MP: 8-yr-old sits with dead brother in lap as dad looks for ambulance

MP: 8-yr-old sits with dead brother in lap as dad looks for ambulance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 11, 2022 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An eight-year-old boy sat holding the body of his younger brother in his lap for a couple of hours outside a hospital while his father looked around for an ambulance to take the dead child home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an incident which led to an outrage with people blaming authorities for being 'insensitive'.

IMAGE: Screengrab taken from the video viral on social media.

A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday outside the Morena district hospital, located about 30 km from Badfara village where the family lived, went viral on social media platforms.

Later, some social media users circulated the video and lashed out at the authorities over their apathy and for being 'insensitive'.

 

In the clip, the boy was seen sitting along a boundary wall of the district hospital, with the covered body of his two-year-old brother, who died at the medical facility during treatment.

Morena District Hospital's resident medical officer Surendra Gurjar said Pujaram Jatav, a resident of Badfara village, brought his two-year-old son Raja on Sunday morning by an ambulance, after being referred from a hospital in Ambah town of the district.

After leaving them at the district hospital, the ambulance returned to Ambah, while the toddler died during treatment of anaemia and other diseases on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Following the child's death, his father Jatav asked for the ambulance from some hospital staffers, but the vehicle was not available at that time, the official said.

Later, a police vehicle carried the child's body to Jatav's home, he said.

According to sources, the deceased child's elder brother was captured in the video when Jatav went to arrange for an ambulance, leaving the body with him.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed anguish over the incident, saying that after the intervention of some locals, a vehicle was arranged to carry the body.

'In Morena, an 8-year-old innocent child was seen sitting in the hospital with the body of his 2-year-old brother in his lap. His father Pujaram Jatav kept pleading for an ambulance to take the son's body to their village, but he did not get the vehicle for hours,' Nath said in a statement.

Claiming that such incidents have been very common in MP, Nath appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to strengthen medical facilities in the state and make the system more sensitive to avoid such incidents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Our healthcare system has collapsed'
'Our healthcare system has collapsed'
How India's healthcare system will change forever
How India's healthcare system will change forever
Home healthcare could be one of India's best bets
Home healthcare could be one of India's best bets
Left out in the cold, OPS takes over AIADMK hq
Left out in the cold, OPS takes over AIADMK hq
AWESOME! Transgenders Learn Bharata Natyam
AWESOME! Transgenders Learn Bharata Natyam
1993 blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Salem
1993 blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Salem
Shah Rukh, AbRam Celebrate Eid
Shah Rukh, AbRam Celebrate Eid
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ayushman Bharat: An interesting health study

Ayushman Bharat: An interesting health study

Ayushman frauds: How govt plans to tackle the menace

Ayushman frauds: How govt plans to tackle the menace

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances