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Mountaineering legend 'Nims' Purja killed in avalanche

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 01, 2026 17:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja has tragically died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, a challenging 8,051-metre mountain in the Karakoram range, impacting the global climbing community.

Nirmal Purja

IMAGE: Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja. Photograph: @nimsdai/X

Key Points

  • Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, 43, died in an avalanche on Broad Peak.
  • The incident occurred on Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan.
  • Purja was part of a 10-member climbing team caught in the avalanche at approximately 7,000 metres.
  • Three bodies have been identified, and six others located following the tragic event.
  • Elite Expedition confirmed Purja's death, highlighting the dangers of high-altitude mountaineering.

Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan, local media reported on Saturday. Purja, who was 43 years old, was part of a group of 10 climbers. Three bodies, including a Nepalese mountaineer, have already been identified, and six other bodies have been located at the mountain, said a Nepal Mountaineering Association official.

Details Of The Broad Peak Avalanche Tragedy

Purja's death was confirmed in a statement by Elite Expedition on its social media account on Saturday, Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

 

Broad Peak (8,051 metres), located in the Karakoram range near K2, is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is considered one of the most challenging peaks to climb.

The avalanche struck the mountain at an altitude of around 7,000 metres on Thursday, sweeping away the 10-member climbing team that had begun its summit push, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP).

The climbers -- six from Nepal, one Pakistani, one Omani, one American and one Chinese -- went missing at around 9 am on Thursday following the avalanche.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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