HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mounjaro, weight-loss, type 2 diabetes drug, launched in India

Mounjaro, weight-loss, type 2 diabetes drug, launched in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Thursday said it has launched a first-of-its-kind medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes in the country after obtaining approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

How eating fibre can help you lose belly fat

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels.com

The company said it has introduced Mounjaro in a single-dose vial presentation following the marketing authorisation from the CDSCO.

It is a first-of-its-kind treatment for obesity, overweight, and type 2 diabetes that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors.

 

Mounjaro is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

It is also indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

"The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases," Eli Lilly India President and General Manager Winselow Tucker said.

The company's mission is to make life better for people living with obesity and diabetes in India, he added.

India has about 101 million people living with diabetes and nearly half of these in the adult patients category are being inadequately treated with suboptimal glycemic control.

Obesity, a chronic relapsing disease, is a major risk factor for diabetes and is linked to over 200 health complications, including hypertension, dyslipidemia, coronary heart disease, and obstructive sleep apnea.

As of 2023, adult obesity prevalence in India stood at around 6.5 per cent, affecting nearly 100 million people.

Once-a-weekly, prescription-based medicine, Mounjaro is a single molecule that selectively binds to and activates both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, which are natural incretin hormones.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does Ozempic Help You Reduce Weight?
Does Ozempic Help You Reduce Weight?
Diabetes Drug Price Drops 90%
Diabetes Drug Price Drops 90%
How To Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels
How To Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels
How I lost 23 kg and reversed diabetes in 5 months
How I lost 23 kg and reversed diabetes in 5 months
Simple Tips To Lower Blood Sugar
Simple Tips To Lower Blood Sugar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 3

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

VIDEOS

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg1:11

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive info' with Pak woman5:50

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive...

Chahal hides face with mask as he reaches Bandra Court for divorce with Dhanashree1:23

Chahal hides face with mask as he reaches Bandra Court...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD