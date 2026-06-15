Motto of Manipur party TMC rebels merged with: Reject turncoats

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India's campaign posters carry the message: 'To save your rights, reject political turncoats. Support social workers, not political personalities,' and urges voters to press the symbol of a pen nib.

IMAGE: The Nationalist Citizens Party of India's office in Howrah, West Bengal. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points A rebel faction of 20 Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs has merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The dissident MPs have sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha from Speaker Om Birla.

The rebel faction has declared its support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NCPI is a little-known political outfit based in West Bengal that contested the 2023 Tripura assembly elections with limited success.

The NCPI's campaign in 2023 focused on rejecting 'political turncoats' and supporting 'social workers'.

A little-known political outfit that fielded four candidates in the 2023 Tripura assembly elections with the slogan "reject political turncoats to save your rights" was catapulted into national limelight on Sunday after a rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress comprising 20 Lok Sabha MPs announced its merger with it.

The NCPI's Background and 2023 Election Performance

Records show that the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), the party in question, had eventually contested three seats -- Chawamanu, Ambassa, and Kailashahar -- in the 2023 Tripura polls, with its candidates finishing either behind NOTA or securing only a few votes more.

The nomination of Rita Shil Halam, who was fielded by the NCPI from Karamchara, appeared to have been rejected after scrutiny.

Incidentally, NCPI's registered address is in West Bengal's Howrah, with one Sheuli Kundu, who calls herself an advocate practising in the Calcutta high court, listed as its president.

The party's campaign posters carried the message: "To save your rights, reject political turncoats. Support social workers, not political personalities," urging voters to press the symbol of a pen nib, which appeared to have been allotted to it as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party.

Candidate's Surprise and Election Details

Its Chawamanu candidate, Barjeda Tripura, who secured 536 votes in the election, was surprised when PTI contacted him on Sunday following the merger announcement.

"I contested in 2023. What has happened three years later now?" he asked, expressing disbelief after being told that a group of Lok Sabha MPs had joined the party that had fielded him.

Barjeda said he was a daily wage labourer.

"In 2023, a person called Krishna Debbarma had reached out to me about elections. So I contested. Many years ago, I was a supporter of the Congress," he told PTI.

Debbarma could not be reached for comment.

Barjeda's election affidavit shows that he was 62 years old in 2023, had studied till class 8, declared assets worth Rs 4 lakh and listed his profession as social worker.

The Chawamanu seat was won by the BJP's Sambhu Lal Chakma, who defeated TIPRA Motha's Hangsa Kumar Tripura by 2,899 votes.

Barjeda finished fifth with 536 votes, narrowly ahead of the NOTA tally of 500.

The other three NCPI candidates contested from Karamchara, Ambassa and Kailashahar seats.

While Karamchara and Ambassa were won by TIPRA Motha, Congress won Kailashahar.

TMC Rebellion Reaches Crescendo

The development came as the TMC rebellion appeared to reach a crescendo on Sunday, with dissident MPs announcing their merger with the NCPI and meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements in the House.

After meeting the Speaker, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said two-thirds of the TMC's Lok Sabha MPs had submitted a letter seeking recognition as a separate group.

"Two-thirds MPs of TMC have given a letter to the Speaker for a separate seating arrangement. We will merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and support the NDA," she said.

TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the dissident camp had already merged with the NCPI, describing it as a regional party.

Registered Unrecognised Political Parties are parties that are registered with the Election Commission but have not yet met the criteria to be recognised as state or national parties.