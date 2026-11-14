How Police Nabbed Influencer With MDMA In Kerala

Popular Kasaragod vlogger Haider Madhur, with 75,000 followers, has been arrested after police allegedly seized 3.61 grams of MDMA from him, sparking an investigation into drug peddling links.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Social media influencer Haider Madhur, 41, was arrested in Madhur, Kasaragod, on Friday night.

Police allegedly seized 3.61 grams of MDMA from his possession during a vehicle check.

The arrest followed weeks of monitoring by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) based on a tip-off.

Madhur, who has around 75,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook, has been remanded in judicial custody.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the drug's source and potential links to drug peddlers.

A 41-year-old social media influencer and motivational vlogger was arrested in Madhur after 3.61 grams of MDMA was allegedly seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.

Influencer Identified And Apprehended

The arrested person was identified as Haider Madhur, a popular vlogger from Kasaragod.

A joint team of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Vidyanagar police apprehended him during a vehicle check near his house in Madhur on Friday night, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the DANSAF team had been monitoring his movements for the past few weeks, they said.

During the vehicle check, police became suspicious of his behaviour and conducted a detailed search, leading to the alleged recovery of the contraband, which was suspected to have been kept for sale.

Vidyanagar police registered a case and arrested him.

He was later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, officials said.

Haider has around 75,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the drug and ascertain whether he had links with drug peddlers, officials said.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.