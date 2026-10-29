Kerala Drowning: Mother's Male Friend Arrested

Police in Keralam have arrested the male friend of a mother in connection with the tragic drowning deaths of her two young children, following an investigation that included digital evidence analysis.

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Key Points Police in Kozhinjampara arrested the mother's male friend on Thursday in connection with the drowning of two children.

Jennifer Juliet (5) and Robin Christopher (3) were found dead in a water tank on September 29.

The children's mother, Nivedya, was arrested the day after the incident.

Digital evidence analysis revealed Nivedya's alleged contact with the arrested person before and after the incident.

Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain whether he was present at the house when the children died.

The police probing the drowning of two children in Kozhinjampara have arrested their mother's male friend in this connection, officials said on Thursday.

Jennifer Juliet (5) and her brother Robin Christopher (3), children of John Kumar and Nivedya, were found dead in a water tank at their rented house in Koorankad near Menonpara on September 29.

Investigation Progresses

Kozhinjampara police arrested Nivedya the following day after a preliminary investigation.

Police officials said the initial probe had indicated that she might have been assisted by another person in the crime.

Recently, a court granted police custody of Nivedya for detailed interrogation.

During questioning, she denied anyone else's involvement in the incident, police said.

However, a further investigation, including an analysis of digital evidence with the help of the cyber cell, revealed that Nivedya had allegedly been in contact with a person living in her neighbourhood before and after the incident, officials said.

Police subsequently identified the person and took him into custody on Wednesday night.

His arrest has been recorded, they added.

Further investigation is required to ascertain whether he was present at the house when the children died, police said.

The arrested person will be produced before a court as part of the remand procedure, officials added.