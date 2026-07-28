Mother strangles 3-year-old son for disrupting call with lover

A Mathura mother has been accused of strangling her three-year-old son during a phone call with her alleged lover. It has led to a police investigation and planned exhumation.

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Key Points A Mathura woman is accused of strangling her three-year-old son to death.

The alleged motive was the child crying during her phone call with a lover.

The incident was uncovered when her husband overheard her confession to her alleged lover.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Authorities plan to exhume the child's body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

A 32-year-old woman was booked for allegedly strangling her three-year-old son to death in Mathura last month after the child kept crying while she was on a call with her alleged lover, the police said on July 28, Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the woman's husband overheard the accused narrating the incident to her lover on Monday.

She subsequently admitted to the act before her family and the police, they said.

Uncovering The Tragic Incident

According to the police, the incident took place on June 28 in Chhauli village under Baldev police station area.

The child's father, Krishna Murari Gupta, who runs a medical store, was at his shop when his wife, Ruchi Jindal, called him saying that their son had fallen ill after crying continuously and had stopped responding.

The family rushed the child to several doctors and later to a private hospital in Mathura, where he was declared dead.

Believing that the death had occurred after the child was administered polio drops earlier that day, the family buried the body without suspecting any foul play.

Police Investigation And Exhumation

The police said the matter surfaced on Monday after Krishna Murari claimed that he overheard his wife discussing the child's death over the phone.

The woman's brother-in-law, Govind Gupta, later checked her call records and alleged that she had been in frequent contact with a man for long durations.

Baldev station house officer (SHO) Ajay Sharma said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered on a complaint lodged by Govind Gupta.

The SHO said the accused has not been arrested yet, adding that further action would depend on the post-mortem report.

The deputy superintendent of police (Mahavan) Sanjeev Kumar Rai said the child's body would be exhumed for a post-mortem examination, and legal action would be taken based on the findings.