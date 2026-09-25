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Dismissed Constable's Mother Demands Death Penalty For Son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 25, 2026 15:42 IST 3 Minutes Read
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In a shocking development from Thane, the mother of dismissed police constable Shailesh Patil, accused in a heinous Bhiwandi rape case, has publicly demanded the death penalty for her son, citing his history of victimising women and seizing her property.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Mother of dismissed constable Shailesh Patil seeks death penalty for her son.
  • Shailesh Patil is a co-accused in a rape case in Bhiwandi, Thane, involving a former BJP MLA.
  • His mother alleges he has victimised several women in the past and forcibly seized her property.
  • She claims his criminal behaviour escalated after contact with hardened criminals in Arthur Road Jail.
  • The mother urges authorities to restore her illegally-seized properties and punish her son severely.

The mother of dismissed police constable Shailesh Patil, a co-accused in a rape case at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane, has sought death penalty for her son, accusing him of victimising several women in the past. She also said that he was harassing her by taking control of all her property.

Mother Alleges Son's Criminal Past And Property Seizure

Narendra Pawar, a former BJP MLA from Kalyan West in the district, and Shailesh Patil, are accused of taking a married woman to Bapgaon in Bhiwandi on September 13, threatening her at gunpoint, making her drink alcohol and then raping her. Speaking to reporters in Kalyan, Sulochana Patil, the mother of the dismissed constable, alleged that her son forcibly took control of all her property, land, and substantial cash at gunpoint and rendered her homeless through forger documents, due to which she is now residing with her daughter.

 

This (Bhiwandi) was not an isolated incident, she said, adding that her son had victimised multiple women in the past under threat. Elaborating on her son's criminal background, she said he went to prison earlier after taking the blame on himself to protect a senior IPS officer. "While serving time in Arthur Road Jail, he came in contact with hardened criminals, which transformed his behaviour and pushed him into the world of crime," she claimed. She urged authorities to hang her son for his "despicable actions" and restore her illegally-seized properties.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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